South African Retailers Overcharging, Regulator Says

“South African consumers may be facing opportunistic price increases of sunflower oil as processor prices have increased by far more than sunflower seed prices this year and, retailers have not passed on wholesale cost reductions for bread in the past resulting in widening retail margins,’’ the Competition Commission said its latest Essential Food Pricing Monitoring report.

The regulator said it was also seeing a widening of farm-to-retail spreads in prices, large price differences between regions for basic fresh produce, growing margins at the processor and retailer level, as well as the general trend of price inflation.

Surging inflation has forced South Africa’s central bank to tighten monetary policy, further slowing an economy struggling with near record unemployment amid power blackouts and a weakening global economy. The central bank which has already raised interest rates by 150 basis points in its latest cycle, has indicated it may need to tighten policy further to contain rising inflation expectations.