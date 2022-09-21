South African inflation peak? CPI dips to 7.6% in August

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation fell to 7.6% year on year in August, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting inflation may have peaked in annual terms at 7.8% the previous month.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted that annual inflation would fall to 7.5% in August.

Inflation has been driven higher this year by fuel and food prices in particular, moving well beyond the central bank’s target range of 3% to 6%.

The South African Reserve Bank is expected to announce another 75 basis points increase in its main lending rate on Thursday to bring inflation back within its desired range.