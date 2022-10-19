South African inflation slows for second month in September

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed for a second month in a row in September, to 7.5% year on year from 7.6% in August, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.1% in September from 0.2% in the previous month.

The September year-on-year and month-on-month inflation readings were in line with the forecasts of analysts polled by Reuters.

The latest figures point to a further easing of price pressures in Africa’s most industrialised economy, after inflation struck a 13-year high of 7.8% year on year in July.