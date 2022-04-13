South African leader visits flood victims as death toll rises to 259

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with people who lost family members during flooding in Clermont, Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Rogan Ward JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) – President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to help victims of devastating floods on South Africa’s east coast on Wednesday, as the death toll rose to 259 people from heavy rains that ruined roads and disrupted shipping in one of Africa’s busiest ports.

Ramaphosa was visiting families who had lost loved ones in KwaZulu-Natal province, including a family with four children, after floods and mudslides ravaged homes on Tuesday. Africa's southeastern coast is on the front line of seaborne weather systems that scientists believe global warming is making nastier – and predict will get far worse in decades to come. "You're not alone…We'll do everything in our power to see how we can help," Ramaphosa said. "Even though your hearts are in pain, we're here for you."

Nonala Ndlovu, the chief director of the Department of Cooperative Governance for KwaZulu-Natal, told Reuters the latest police estimate of the death toll. South Africa's northern neighbour Mozambique has suffered a series of devastating floods over the past decade, including one last month that killed more than 50 people and injured 80. "You're battling one of the biggest incidents we've seen and we thought this only happens in other countries like Mozambique or Zimbabwe," Ramaphosa said.