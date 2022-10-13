South African unions reject Transnet’s revised wage offer, continue strike

Oct 13 (Reuters) – South African rail freight and port workers have rejected logistics firm Transnet’s revised pay offer and vowed to continue a strike that started last week, a union leader said on Thursday.

Transnet, which operates South Africa’s rail freight and ports, said on Tuesday it had raised its wage offer to 4.5% from 3-4% previously, with additional 5.3% annual increases over the next two years. It also offered a 4.5% increase in medical insurance allowances this year.

But the United National Transport Union (UNTU), one of the two unions at Transnet along with the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), said workers had rejected the latest offer and would remain on strike.

“UNTU has rejected this offer and so has SATAWU. We have indicated to Transnet that they are not being responsible and reasonable,” UNTU general secretary Cobus van Vuuren told Reuters.