South Africa’s Aspen gets $30 mln grant to make vaccines

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) – Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J has wrapped up pacts to secure funding of $30 million from the Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to help make affordable vaccines for Africa, the company said on Monday.

In August, Aspen announced a deal with the Serum Institute of India to make and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa, as it looks to use its near-idle COVID-19 vaccine production lines in South Africa.

It had been negotiating with the two organizations for grant funding.

“The new funding from CEPI and the Gates Foundation will support a ten-year agreement between Aspen and Serum Institute that aims to expand the supply and sourcing of affordable vaccines manufactured in Africa,” the company said.