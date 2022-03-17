South Africa’s Comair back in the skies after suspension lifted

South African police enter an airliner in Cape Town October 6, 2006. REUTERS\Mike Hutchings/File Photo JOHANNESBURG, March 17 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Comair will start operating flights on Thursday, after the aviation regulator reinstated its certificate, the operator of low-cost airline Kulula and franchise partner of British Airways said.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) had grounded Comair’s planes indefinitely on Sunday for unresolved safety issues, suspending its air operator certificate and stranding hundreds of passengers. Read full story “After a thorough review of Comair’s documentation, the SACAA has lifted the precautionary suspension of Comair’s licence,” Chief Executive Glenn Orsmond said in a statement late on Wednesday. “We’re pleased that the situation is finally resolved.”

The airline aims to restore normal operations as soon as possible to assist customers, he added. Read more: South African airline Comair’s fleet grounded indefinitely As flight schedules are to be restored in a phased manner, customers are advised to check them on the airlines’ website before going to the airport, Comair said, while it would contact those with existing reservations. In its notice on Saturday, the regulator pointed to Comair’s safety problems in the past month, ranging from engine failures and malfunctions to landing gear malfunctions, among others.