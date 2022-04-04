South Africa

South Africa’s COVID state of disaster to end at midnight -President Ramaphosa

PUBLISHED: Mon, 04 Apr 2022 20:48:48 GMT
Emma Rumney
Reuters
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 (Reuters) – South Africa’s national state of disaster, in place for more than two years in response to COVID-19, would end with effect from midnight local time on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

All regulations made under the state of disaster would be repealed aside from a few transitional measures such as mask wearing indoors and the directive that enables the payment of a special relief grant, he said in a televised address.

This is a developing story…

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Chris Reese)

