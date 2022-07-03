South Africa’s Eskom extends daily power cuts for next week amid capacity shortage

A general view of the headquarter of the embattled South African main electricity provider ESKOM is pictured on February 4, 2015 in Johannesburg. South Africa power supply was under “extreme” pressure on February 2, 2015 and likely to remain so until end of the week after a technical fault at the country’s sole nuclear plant, electricity utility Eskom said. AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (Photo by Gianluigi GUERCIA / AFP) (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images) JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) – South African state power utility Eskom said on Sunday it would extend daily power cuts all through next week as generation capacity shortage continues.

Striking workers, delay in maintenance and creaking old thermal power plants have forced the monopoly power supplier of South Africa to implement one of the worst power cuts in more than two years. “As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load-shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages,” the utility said in a statement, cautioning that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels. The company will implement ‘stage 6’ level of power cut from Monday afternoon with lower levels in the remaining hours, it said

Read more: South Africa’s Eskom to continue power cuts on Thursday, Friday ‘Stage 6’ is a level of power cut on an eight level system which essentially means Eskom will have to take off almost 6000 megawatts (MW) of capacity from the grid, and based on other levels, South Africans could see between six and eight hours of power cut in a day. Eskom has a nominal generation capacity of just over 45,000 MW out of which 3384 MW is on planned maintenance, while another 18319 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, it said, forcing the company to implement the power cut. While the company had been regularly implementing power cuts in the country since the beginning of the year, the power supply scenario worsened from last week as the company failed to agree on a wage deal with its workers. This led to the workers going on strike.