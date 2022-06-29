South Africa’s Eskom flags maintenance backlog amid severe outages

A general view of the headquarter of the embattled South African main electricity provider ESKOM is pictured on February 4, 2015 in Johannesburg. South Africa power supply was under “extreme” pressure on February 2, 2015 and likely to remain so until end of the week after a technical fault at the country’s sole nuclear plant, electricity utility Eskom said. AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (Photo by Gianluigi GUERCIA / AFP) (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images) June 29 (Reuters) – South African state power company Eskom said on Wednesday that there was still a high level of absenteeism among its workforce due to a strike and that it could take weeks to clear a maintenance backlog.

Eskom added in a statement that as previously communicated it would resume so-called ‘Stage 6’ power cuts from 1600 until 2200 local time (1400 until 2000 GMT) on Wednesday, a level of outages only previously seen in December 2019 before this week. Stage 6 power cuts, which were also implemented on Tuesday, mean at least six hours of power cuts a day for most South Africans. Read full story “As a result of the unlawful strike, routine maintenance work has had to be postponed. This backlog will take days to weeks to clear,” Eskom said.

Read more: South Africa to see repeat of worst power cuts yet “It is therefore important to note that the system will remain constrained and vulnerable to additional breakdowns while recovery activities are in progress.” Wage talks between Eskom and trade unions reached a deadlock last week, after which some workers started striking despite a court interdict blocking them from doing so. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday that Eskom and unions had agreed a wage settlement at a meeting on Tuesday that they would commit to later, but Eskom’s two biggest unions later denied an agreement had been reached.