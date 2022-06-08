South Africa

South Africa’s finance minister names acting Treasury head

PUBLISHED: Wed, 08 Jun 2022 09:05:32 GMT
Alexander Winning
Enoch Godongwana, South Africa’s finance minister, speaks during a news conference ahead of the budget presentation in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. South Africas rand edged higher against the dollar ahead of the presentation of the nations budget. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, on Wednesday named experienced National Treasury official Ismail Momoniat as the body’s acting director-general, after the previous head chose not to extend his contract.

The finance ministry said in April that Dondo Mogajane would leave the post of director-general in June “to pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector” after 23 years with the Treasury. Read full story

Momoniat has worked at the Treasury for 27 years, 22 of them as deputy director-general. Recently his focus has been on tax and financial sector policy.

“I am confident that Mr Momoniat will keep a steady hand on the till of the organisation, steering the department to meet our strategic agenda while ensuring continuity,” Godongwana said in a statement.

This is a developing story…

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)

