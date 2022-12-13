South Africa’s parliament to debate Ramaphosa ‘Farmgate’ report

CAPE TOWN, Dec 13 (Reuters) – South Africa’s parliament was on Tuesday set to debate a report by a panel of experts that found preliminary evidence President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct over a stash of foreign currency hidden at his private game farm.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing over the scandal, which has been dubbed “Farmgate” by the media. He has challenged the report in court and not been charged with any crime, but some opponents have called for his resignation.

Later on Tuesday lawmakers will vote on whether to adopt the panel report, which would trigger the start of an impeachment process.

But the vote is not expected to pass, after the governing African National Congress (ANC) party – which has a majority of seats in the National Assembly – last week told its parliamentary caucus to reject it.