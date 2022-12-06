South Africa

South Africa’s Q3 GDP grows 1.6%, better than forecast

PUBLISHED: Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:32:40 GMT
Kopano Gumbi
Reuters
Share
A collection of mixed denomination South African rand coins sit in an arranged photo in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. South Africas inflation rate rose for the first time this year in May after food-price growth quickened from the slowest pace since December 2015. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

PRETORIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) – South Africa’s economy grew 1.6% in the third quarter in quarter-on-quarter terms from a contraction of 0.7% in the second quarter, better than economists had predicted, official data showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew 4.1% year on year in the third quarter, Statistics South Africa figures showed.

Analysts had predicted 0.6% growth quarter on quarter and 2.8% growth year on year.

The statistics agency said eight of the 10 industries it tracks recorded growth while two contracted in the July-September period.

An expansion in output was expected, partly because of a low base in the second quarter of 2022, when floods disrupted operations at a key export hub.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.