South Africa’s Q3 GDP grows 1.6%, better than forecast

PRETORIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) – South Africa’s economy grew 1.6% in the third quarter in quarter-on-quarter terms from a contraction of 0.7% in the second quarter, better than economists had predicted, official data showed on Tuesday.

The statistics agency said eight of the 10 industries it tracks recorded growth while two contracted in the July-September period.

Analysts had predicted 0.6% growth quarter on quarter and 2.8% growth year on year.

Gross domestic product grew 4.1% year on year in the third quarter, Statistics South Africa figures showed.

An expansion in output was expected, partly because of a low base in the second quarter of 2022, when floods disrupted operations at a key export hub.

