South Africa’s rand steadies against stronger dollar

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand steadied in early trade on Monday, struggling for momentum as a stronger dollar overshadowed Moody’s revision of the country’s outlook to “stable” from “negative”.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at around 14.6500 against the dollar, largely unchanged from Friday’s close.

The dollar made a firm start to the week, as the monthly U.S. jobs report indicated a strong labour market and is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance.

Higher rates in developed markets tend to drain capital from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa.