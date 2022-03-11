South Africa’s Standard Bank in talks to exit JV with China’s ICBC

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Standard Bank SBKJ.J is trying to convince the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 601398.SS to buy its 40% stake in their London-based joint venture, CEO Sim Tshabalala said on Friday.

Standard Bank has been trying to get out of ICBC Standard Bank (ICBCS), a relic of its failed bid to become a global emerging markets lender, for some time, but been restricted by the terms of its agreement with ICBC, which owns the other 60%.

Standard Bank could not exercise an option to sell a 20% stake back to ICBC until the Chinese bank exercised its own option to buy the other 20% from Standard Bank. But ICBC’s option has now expired, Tshabalala said during Standard Bank’s annual results presentation.

“[Discussions] have commenced to try and convince them to acquire the asset from us,” he said, adding it was not possible to say when those might conclude.