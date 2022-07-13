South Africa

South Africa’s Transnet signs $1.5 bln loan with international banks

PUBLISHED: Wed, 13 Jul 2022 11:28:55 GMT
Nelson Banya
Reuters
Share
Transnet Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

July 13 (Reuters) – South Africa’s state-owned rail firm Transnet has agreed a five-year loan worth $1.5 billion with a group of international lenders led by Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE in its biggest funding transaction in seven years.

Poor maintenance, a lack of spare parts for trains, copper cable theft and vandalism have disrupted Transnet’s freight rail services. Read full story

It reported a 14% decline in volumes hauled in its last financial year. Read full story

In April, Transnet declared force majeure, saying its capacity to provide services to mineral exporters was constrained by a lack of locomotives, large-scale theft of copper cables and vandalism of infrastructure. Read full story

Transnet will use the loan to fund its expansion projects and refinance existing debt, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“This is a significant milestone to stabilise Transnet’s liquidity position in support of our financial sustainability,” Transnet’s Group Chief Financial Officer Nonkululeko Dlamini said.

The first draw-down of $685 million is scheduled for this month, Transnet said.

Africa Finance Corporation, African Export-Import Bank and Bahrain-headquartered Ahli United Bank were involved in the syndicated loan transaction alongside Deutsche Bank.

Last week, Transnet issued a veiled threat to coal exporters who had not agreed to amend transportation contracts, following its declaration of force majeure in April. Read full story

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Helen Reid and Jason Neely)

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.