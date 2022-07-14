Southern African bloc further extends Mozambique troop deployment

MAPUTO, July 14 (Reuters) – Southern African countries agreed on Thursday to extend their troop deployment in Mozambique for another month to help it fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency.

The countries, linked in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), agreed last year to send troops to Mozambique. Read full story

The mission’s mandate was set to end on Friday but has been extended on an interim basis until an SADC heads of state summit in mid-August, when a more detailed report on the mission’s progress will be considered.

The insurgency is concentrated in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado. It has claimed thousands of lives since it broke out in 2017 and disrupted multibillion-dollar natural gas projects. Read full story