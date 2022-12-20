Share

Sponsored: How ITHUBA is transforming lives with its housing project

ITHUBA pledged R10 million towards rebuilding and restoring dignity to 15 families suffering from the impact of recent floods and disasters. ITHUBA took on the mammoth task of building the homes, including furniture, solar panels and water tanks. Follow the ITHUBA team as they travel to three provinces to hand over these homes. In this episode we hear from ITHUBA’s Group CEO, Charmain Mabuza and Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Economic Development, Nomalungelo Gina.

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 13:34:35 GMT