Sponsored: ITHUBA Housing Project: The Shange family

ITHUBA pledged R10 million towards rebuilding and restoring dignity to 15 families suffering from the impact of recent floods and disasters. ITHUBA took on the mammoth task of building the homes, including furniture, solar panels and water tanks. Follow the ITHUBA team as they travel to three provinces to hand over these homes. The ITHUBA team made a stop at the Shange family.

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 09:51:03 GMT