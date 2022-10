Share

Standard Bank Climate Summit 2022: Africa’s Journey to Net-Zero

Energy Transition is a crucial component of Africa's Journey to Net-Zero. We bring you highlights from this year's Standard Bank Climate Summit. We hear from Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, and a panel discussion explores energy access, climate finance and commercial opportunity for transformative change.

