Sudanese protesters mark third anniversary of Bashir’s ouster with fresh protests

KHARTOUM, April 11 (Reuters) – Crowds of Sudanese protesters gathered in parts of the capital and other Sudanese cities on Monday, the third anniversary of Omar al-Bashir’s ouster to protest the prospect of renewed military rule.

Bashir was ousted after three decades in power by a group of his top generals, who later entered into a power-sharing government with the civilian groups that had led months of protests in 2019.

That arrangement ended on Oct. 25 when the same military leaders, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, staged a coup, which has plunged the country into economic and political turmoil.

“Bashir’s downfall did not mean a final victory for the revolution, because Burhan is a continuation of his regime,” said 38-year-old protester Ahmed Ibrahim. “We will bring down the military peacefully and democracy is Sudan’s future,” he told Reuters at a Khartoum protest.