Sustainable Energy for All CEO on the importance of a just & equitable energy transition

The Sustainable Energy for All Forum is currently going on in Kigali, Rwanda, this is the first time the forum has come to Africa. It's a massive gathering of over a thousand attendees that have come together to explore opportunities in the energy sector and design the way forward for ending energy poverty, bringing universal access and just energy transition around the world. The CEO of Sustainable Energy for All: Damilola Ogunbiyi joined CNBC Africa to tell us all about the focus areas of the forum and what it means to hold the international event in Africa.

Fri, 20 May 2022 07:21:30 GMT