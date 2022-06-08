Share

Sweden and Finland want to join NATO. Here’s how that would work

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has provoked a major shift in the way Europe sees its security and defense. Sweden and Finland — two Nordic nations that have spent decades avoiding any military alliance — have decided they are no longer safe on their own. They've requested to join NATO. But how does a country join NATO, and what do changes in Europe mean for the world? Watch the video above to find out why Finland and Sweden want to join the alliance now, more than 70 years after NATO was founded.

