Share

T-Bill & OMO sales depletes liquidity

Liquidity in the fixed income market witnessed a decline after the 142-billion-Naira treasury bills sales and the 40 billion naira OMO sales . Traders at Access Bank say they expect rates to maintain the same levels today. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Team Member, Treasury at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss activities in Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 12:09:44 GMT