Share

T-Bills bearish on bond auction debit

Activities at the treasury bills market have been quiet despite Monday's bond auction. Traders at Access Bank say they expect a more bearish stance as investors fund for the bond auction debit and other obligations. Eki Teddy-Onaghise, Treasury Sales Department at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a midweek update on market activities.

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 12:05:58 GMT