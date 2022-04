Share

T-Bills market flat ahead of tomorrow’s auction

Activities in the T-Bills market have been quiet today ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria T-Bills auction tomorrow. Traders at Citi Bank say activities are yet to pick up from the bullish sentiments seen in the first quarter of the year. Tunde Adama, the Head of Trading at Citibank Nigeria, joins CNBC Africa to discuss activities in Nigeria’s fixed income market.

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 12:22:54 GMT