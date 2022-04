Share

T-Bills mixed despite ₦24bn OMO maturity

Despite an OMO maturity of 24 billion naira, the Treasury Bills secondary market opened the week with mixed sentiments. Traders at Access Bank say they expect cautious trading to continue today amid liquidity challenges. Uzor Anakebe, an FX Trader at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss sentiments in the FX and Fixed income market.

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 11:53:54 GMT