Share

T-Bills mixed despite ₦45bn OMO maturity

The Treasury Bills market traded with mixed sentiments on the back of the 45-billion-naira OMO maturity which was injected into the system on Thursday. Adamma Mbachu, Team Lead, Currency Trading at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a weekly update on activities in the fixed income market.

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 11:54:20 GMT