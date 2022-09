Share

T-Bills mixed despite NTB auction

The Treasury Bills market was mostly mixed this week despite the 215-billion-naira T-Bills auction on Wednesday. Traders at Access Bank say they expect a similar trend to persist today. Tobechukwu Ikpe, a Treasury Team Member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for updates on the fixed income market.

Fri, 09 Sep 2022 12:30:21 GMT