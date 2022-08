Share

T-Bills mixed despite OMO maturity

Sentiments in the Treasury Bills market remained mixed despite the 45-billion-naira OMO maturity in the system. Traders at Access Bank say they expect cautious trading today as investors shift their attention to today's T-Bills auction. Uzor Anakebe, an FX Trader at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week update on market activities.

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 12:25:16 GMT