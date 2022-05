Share

T-Bills mixed on ₦50bn OMO Auction

The Treasury Bills market was mixed, despite the 50-billion-naira Omo Auction by the Central Bank yesterday. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the sentiment to be sustained in today’s trade. Bosun Obembe an FX and Derivatives Trader at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of activities in the Fixed income market.

Fri, 06 May 2022 12:03:59 GMT