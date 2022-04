Share

T-Bills mute ahead of bond auction

Traders at UBA say there have been minimal activities in the fixed Income market this week, but they expect more activities next week as the Debt Management Office plans a bond auction valued at 225-billion-naira on Monday. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, a Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 14:22:43 GMT