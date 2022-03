Share

T-Bills mute ahead of primary auction

The T-Bills market is trading on a quiet note due to the 94-billion-naira NTB auction today. Traders at UBA say they expect a further rate drop in today’s auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, the Head of Bonds trading at UBA, joins CNBC Africa to discuss mid-week activities at Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets.

Wed, 09 Mar 2022 14:26:34 GMT