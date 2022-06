Share

T-Bills mute despite ₦65bn OMO maturity

The Treasury Bills market traded on a calm not with mixed sentiments despite the OMO maturity of 65 billion naira. Traders at Access say they expect the mixed sentiments to continue today. Odinaka Linus-Nwokonkwo, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 01 Jun 2022 11:48:36 GMT