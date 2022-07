Share

T-Bills mute despite auction

The Treasury Bills market traded calmly as investors remain on the side-line after Wednesday's T-Bills auction. Traders at Access Bank say they expect same sentiments amid cautious trading by investors. Dimeji Obasa, a Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a discussion on the fixed income and FX market.

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:15:15 GMT