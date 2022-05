Share

T-Bills mute on bond auction

The Treasury Bills market was mostly quiet this week as investors shifted their attention to the bond auction conducted earlier in the week. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the bearish sentiment to continue due to the thin liquidity levels. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Treasury Team Member, Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 20 May 2022 15:12:20 GMT