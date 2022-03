Share

T-Bills mute on CRR debits

Trading activities at the T-bills market slowed today following today’s CRR debit by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Traders at UBA expect investors to trade cautiously next week in reaction to the CRR debit. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 04 Mar 2022 14:25:15 GMT