T-Bills mute on NTB Auction

The T-bills market traded on a relatively quiet note as investors await the outcome of today's Primary Market Auction where over 264 billion naira is on offer. Chuka Nwachukwu, the Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week wrap of activities in the fixed income and FX markets.

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 14:08:18 GMT