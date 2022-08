Share

T-Bills unchanged despite ₦100bn OMO maturities

Trading in the Treasury Bills market got some boost after the 100-billion-naira OMO maturities recorded in the system; however, rates remained unchanged. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the market to witness bearish sentiments due to the bond auction debit scheduled for today. Ahmed Agboola, a Fixed Income Trader, joins CNBC Africa for a midweek update on market activities.

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 12:09:00 GMT