Tackling illicit financial flows in Africa

Africa is seeing a rise in the number of International Finance Centers with many looking at tapping into a rising global need. This according to the experts on our panel today is a problem. Alvin Mosioma, Executive Director at Tax Justice Network Africa and Everlyn Kavenge, Policy Assistant TJNA join CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 12:35:11 GMT