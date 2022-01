Share

Talking Books: Dr Wilfred K Anim-Odame talks about his book The Real Estate Market in Ghana

The real estate market in Ghana is said to be opaque to an extent. Is this true, and what are the information gaps in this key emerging market? We hear from Dr Wilfred K Anim-Odame, the author of “The Real Estate Market in Ghana”, and a Senior Technical Advisor at the National Development Planning Commission in Ghana.

Tue, 25 Jan 2022 15:47:56 GMT