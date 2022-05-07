Share

Talking Books: Erik Kruger talks about his book DANGEROUS – Be the threat to your threats

The reality of life is that you cannot escape threats. Threats to your business, your relationships, your potential, your health. In fact, everything you love is being threatened. The question is, what will you do about it? “We are all continuously threatened. "This might sound depressing, but in reality, it’s an invitation to become a better version of you”, says Erik Kruger international speaker and author of the new book, DANGEROUS. He tells CNBC Africa's Jill de Villiers about the book in this special edition of Taking Books.

