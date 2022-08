Share

Talking Books: Johann Hari talks about his book STOLEN FOCUS: Why You Can’t Pay Attention

Part of the experience of being alive in the 21st century is the feeling that your attention span is collapsing, along with that of everyone around you. Why have we lost our ability to focus? Internationally best-selling author Johann Hari talks about his latest book STOLEN FOCUS: Why You Can't Pay Attention.

Fri, 05 Aug 2022 07:04:25 GMT