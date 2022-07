Share

Talking Books: John Sanei talks new book, ‘Who do we become? Step boldly into our strange new world’

The pandemic has affected all of our lives in some measure or another between early 2020 and today. Future Strategist, Author and International Speaker John Sanei joins CNBC Africa's Jill de Villiers to talk about his latest book in which he lays down a path to reframe our thinking, to recognise our discomfort, to survive and thrive.

