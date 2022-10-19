Telkom says bigger rival MTN has terminated buyout talks

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) – South African mobile operator Telkom said on Wednesday bigger rival MTN Group had terminated talks to buy the former in what would have created the country’s biggest telecoms company.

Telkom said it could not offer MTN assurances to enter into exclusive talks sought by the country’s second biggest telecoms service provider.

MTN said in a separate statement that the companies were unable to reach agreement on a deal.

In July, MTN had offered to buy its smaller rival in a stock or cash-and-shares deal.