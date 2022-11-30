Share

Tesla’s Chief Designer On The Cybertruck And Working With Elon Musk

Franz von Holzhausen has been Tesla's chief designer since 2008. CNBC got a rare interview with him at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, which recently opened a new Tesla exhibit. He was a lead designer on the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y as well as the Cybertruck, Tesla Semi truck and the second generation Roadster. Prior to Tesla, he worked in design at Mazda, General Motors, and Volkswagen. He speaks to CNBC about what it is like to have Elon Musk as a boss, what happened with the glass shattering windows at the Cybertruck unveil, and what is next for auto design. Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt, Edited by: Erin Black Additional Camera: Andrew Evers

