Test-case Angolan bank IPO prices at top of range

LUANDA, June 1 (Reuters) – The initial public offering (IPO) of a 10% stake in Angola’s largest private bank BAI, seen as a test case in a far-reaching privatisation push, has been priced at the top of an indicated range, BAI said on Wednesday.

The southern African country is trying to modernise its economy and attract private investment, and the local stock exchange hopes BAI’s listing will set the stage for many more. Read full story

BAI said in a statement that the final price of the shares offered by state-owned oil and diamond companies Sonangol and Endiama had been set at 20,640 kwanzas (roughly $50) per share.

A prospectus had earlier indicated the price range was between 17,200 and 20,640 kwanzas.