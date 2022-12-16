Share

The B-21 Raider And The Future Of The Air Force Bomber Force

The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is the Air Force's new stealth bomber. Slated to begin flight tests in 2023, the secretive aircraft was revealed to the public in December 2022. Capable of nuclear and conventional missions, the Air Force plans to use the B-21 to replace an aging bomber force over the coming decades. "The B-21 looks very similar to the B-2 because the fundamentals of stealth and long-range penetrating air are built around the concept of a flying wing," said Doug Young, vice president and general manager, strike division at Northrop Grumman. "And that even goes back to the YB-49 jet when Jack Northrop actually created some of the first flying wings.' Watch the video above to find out more about the new high-tech stealth bomber slated to fly in 2023. Producer: Brad Howard Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Animations: Alex Wood Additional Reporting: Morgan Brennan, Jonathan Kim

