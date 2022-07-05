Share

The Best of Rwanda Fashion Week 2022

Clothing and dressing have been an essential part of everyday life since the beginning of time. Apart from the basic function of covering our bodies, clothing reflect different social classes and communicate cultural diversity. People dress to make statements! Fashion statements! In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we bring you the sights and sounds from the Rwanda Fashion Week 2022, as well as conversations around sustainable fashion.

