The Big, Secretive Business Of Amazon’s 100+ Private Label Brands

Amazon has 118+ private label brands, some that carry the Amazon name and others cleverly disguised without it. And it’s been accused of using its data prowess to make nearly identical versions of bestselling brand-name items, like Peak Design’s Everyday Sling Bag. Amazon says it’s continuing to invest in its popular brands, despite rumors its scaling back on private label to appease regulators. Amazon may be pushing the boundaries of what's acceptable in private labeling, there's nothing illegal about copying brand-name products. It's a business practice that, in some capacity, is widely used by most major retailers. Here’s how private labels work, and why experts say the high margin products like AmazonBasics batteries are going nowhere. Chapters: 1:37 How private labels work 4:17 Why it’s good business 6:56 Accused of copying bestsellers 10:28 The problem with self-preferencing 12:46 Is AmazonBasics here to stay?

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 16:00:04 GMT